VA Quality Scholars Fellowship (VAQS)
The Mission of our Charleston VAQS fellowship is to recruit and train future clinical leaders, researchers, and innovators specially equipped to improve access to healthcare and to promote equity in health services and outcomes for all Veterans, focused on healthcare improvement and implementation science.
The VAQS is an interprofessional fellowship program designed for physicians, nurses, and other clinicians. The VAQS program was established in 1999 by the Veterans Health Administration in collaboration with Dartmouth faculty and researchers and is currently offered at 12 VA Medical Centers nationally. The fellowship is a 2-year residential program which links individualized training at each site with cross-site learning experiences convened by a national coordinating Center located at the Houston (TX) VAMC. The Mission of our Charleston VAQS fellowship is to recruit and train future clinical leaders, researchers, and innovators specially equipped to improve access to healthcare and to promote equity in health services and outcomes for all Veterans, focused on healthcare improvement and implementation science. Our curriculum supplements the VAQS core curriculum with didactic and experiential learning opportunities in the areas of population health, social determinants of health, and vulnerable Veteran populations, including female Veterans, racial/ethnic minority populations, and rural Veterans. Fellows are given individualized learning opportunities through Master’s-level training in public health, clinical research methods, or clinical informatics based on learner-specified goals. We offer up to 3 positions per year for fellows to work with senior scholars in medicine, nursing, pharmacy and clinical psychology
Application Deadline:
Yearly on April 1st
Program Contact:
Charlene Pope B.S.N, Ph.D., C.N.M, M.P.H
Chief Nurse for Research
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-789-6577
Email: charlene.pope@va.gov