Veterans Affairs Nursing Academic Partnership (VANAP)
The Veterans Affairs Nursing Academic Partnership was established in 2007 as a five year pilot program to facilitate stronger and mutually beneficial partnerships between the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Schools of Nursing (SON). The VA Nursing Academy incentivizes the development of new models of academic partnerships based on strong and trusting relationships, shared faculty and trainees, innovation in education and patient care, and an emphasis on scholarship and inquiry.
Mission
Integration of the VA I-CARE core values as a foundation for development of nursing leadership, scholarship, and engagement of compassionate patient care for our Nation’s hero's. This is accomplished by clinical inquiry that leads to the generation of new nursing knowledge and the employment of evidence-based practice research to guide clinical practice and promoting critical thinking.
Vision
To inspire, promote, empower, and facilitate learning for nursing professionals that enhance the science and the art of nursing.
Philosophy
Our philosophy integrates the core values of the RHJ VAHCS; which are integrity, commitment, advocacy, respect, and excellence (I-CARE).
Goals
The RN Residency program goal is to recruit new graduate nurses seeking lifelong learning and the pursuit of nursing leadership while providing excellent and compassionate care to our nation’s heroes our Veterans. We are dedicated to facilitation of their successful transition to a fully functional and independent Registered Nurse.
Program Outcome
At the completion of our 12-month residency to graduate and place advanced beginner to competent RNs in a full-time role within our VA. Providing quality care, focused on the implementation of the latest evidence-based practice in providing optimal outcomes for our Veterans and their families.
Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency (PBRNR)
Our goal the PBNR program is to recruit new graduate nurses seeking lifelong learning and the pursuit of nursing leadership while providing excellent and compassionate care to our nation’s heroes our Veterans. For more information about our PBRNR click here.
Registered Nurse Transition to Practice (RN TTP)
The TTP program is a 1-year program designed to assist the post-graduate nurse in the transition from entry-level to advanced beginner nurse. The goal is autonomous practice through a precepted, guided experience in the medical-surgical environment. The TTP resident will transition from novice to advanced beginner, professional RN, over the first six months and participate in focused didactics over the twelve-month program.
ELIGIBILITY
- Completion of an RN degree (ADN or BSN).
- Must have an unrestricted RN license before program start date.
- 1-year or less RN experience.
- Identified and hired by the facility.
- Hiring for Medical/Surgical units or other areas based on the needs of the facility.
Veterans Affairs Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP)
The VALOR summer internship is a highly competitive paid learning opportunity offered at VAHCSs.
REQUIREMENTS
- Enrolled in an accredited (NLN or CCNE) Bachelor of Science in nursing program with a minimum of 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
- Nursing students must be rising seniors (completed/in the process of completing their junior year).
- Must work a minimum of 400 hours during the summer months and complete an educational series.
Student Nurse Technician (SNT)
The student nurse technician program is a highly competitive opportunity for BSN nursing students to gain additional experience in healthcare through the delivery of care to complex and acute care patients.
ELIGIBILITY
- Enrolled in a baccalaureate nursing program accredited by the National League for Nursing (NLN) or the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).
- Successfully completed at least one fundamentals of nursing/medical-surgical course within their nursing program.
- Must have a current BLS certificate.
- Must work a minimum of 8 hours per calendar month.
EBP/PI
Preceptor
Mentor
EES
Quotes from prior student and residents.
-
How and where to apply:
please submit your application to: vhachavanap@va.gov