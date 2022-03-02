Join our Team!
Joining the team at Ralph H Johnson is more than just a job, you will be joining dedicated, dynamic, and diverse individuals committed to serving those men and women who have served our great nation. We fulfill our mission living by the I CARE values of Integrity, Commitment, Advocacy, Respect, and Excellence to all those we encounter.
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System provides health care to more than 75,000 Veterans in a region that includes more than 15,000 square miles. We serve our Veterans at 7 locations, over a 21-county area in South Carolina and Georgia. Facilities include our Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston and 6 community-based outpatient clinics in Beaufort, North Charleston, Goose Creek, Hinesville, Myrtle Beach, and Savannah.
Life At VA - In Their Own Words
When it comes to world-class patient care, pioneering research and multidisciplinary teamwork, VA sets the bar higher every day. Because we always push ourselves to improve our facilities and expand our services, all while maintaining a vibrant, compassionate culture in which employees can thrive and Veterans can heal.
Learn more about what it’s like to be part of one of the nation’s leading health care systems from the valued employees who experience it firsthand.
Current Open Positions
USAJobs will be your main source for available positions. Visit USAJobs for job openings at VA Charleston!
Nursing Staff
If you are a nursing professional interested in working for Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System, please view our Nursing Career Page for more information.
Ready To Apply?
Ready to apply, but not sure where to start? Don’t worry, we’ll walk you through it. While the process is intensive, it doesn’t have to be intimidating. Read our step-by-step guide to getting the job to learn more!
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for applying for our openings. Except for a few health care jobs, most positions require online applications. So, it’s important to fully complete the online application process to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
Learn About Charleston, South Carolina
With its vibrant culture, rich history, exquisitely-preserved architecture, idyllic coastal location, celebrated dining scene and friendly locals, Charleston is one of America’s best loved travel destinations.
The Charleston Area Convention & Visitors Bureau has up-to-date listings for area hotels, as well as activities, transportation, restaurants, shops and more.
Federal Benefits
A career with VA comes loaded with comprehensive benefits, competitive pay and other generous perks to help build a fuller, more balanced life for you and your family.
At VA, we provide a strong support system and an inclusive work environment focused on you and your unique needs, so you can concentrate on doing your best work for our Veterans.
Read more about our various employment benefits here, or visit the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) site for general federal employment policies and benefits.
USA.gov is a great resource to learn more about pay and benefits for federal employees from Pay Scales for Federal Employees to Thrift Savings Plan and retirement.
Visit their Pay and Benefits for Federal Employees page to learn more!
Before Your First Day
Congratulations! We are so excited you are joining the Ralph H. Johnson VA Team. We are excited to welcome you aboard. Once you've received and accepted your tentative job offer to join our team, it will include detailed instructions on the next steps needed to prepare to join the New Employee Orientation.
Once you accept the offer you will have access to our on-line onboarding system for the completion of new hire forms. Tasks assigned allow you to complete any required forms and communicate those specific assignments have been done to complete the onboarding process. These may depend on the position you were selected for, but typical “onboarding” steps include:
- Complete new hire documents and forms online.
- Have your fingerprints taken for a background check.
- Pass a physical and drug test (if applicable).
- Enroll in VetPro, VA’s web-based credentialing system—follow this guide for help.
- Order your official college transcript(s) addressed directly to the facility (if applicable).
Your tentative offer will include your supervisor and human resource team member’s contact information. They will be your guide and support during your onboarding process. Additionally our human resources department contact is:
Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System HR
109 Bee Street Charleston SC
Human Resources Management Services. Second Floor
Phone: 843-577-5011, ext. 5949
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
Learn more about what we do at Ralph H Johnson VA Medical Center. Follow us on social media!
