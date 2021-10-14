New Employee Orientation
As a new employee at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center you are required to attend a New Employee Orientation (NEO). Orientation is a 3-day program that is from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. You will receive the dates for orientation in your correspondence with our Human Resources Department.
In order to facilitate in-processing at the Ralph H. Johnson VAMC, we request that you complete the required paperwork prior to your arrival.
A list of forms, documents and resources has been provided below to ensure you have completed all of the mandatory processing elements. Make sure you have a printer available and please note that some of these forms cannot be saved.
Complete Charleston VAMC ID Badge Form (Section 1 only)
Note: 2 forms of ID are required to pick up your badge (Driver's License and Social Security Card are suggested)
Non-VA Transfer Employees
COMPUTER ACCESS:
- Read the PDF version of VA Privacy and Information Security Awareness Course.
- You will need to initial each page of Appendix A: Rules of Behavior for VA Employees (page 48-54) and sign page 55. This will signify completion of training. ***ONLY Submit pages 48-55.
VA Transfer Employees
COMPUTER ACCESS:
- Read & Initial each page of the VA National Rules of Behavior. ***Submit all pages.
- Log on to the VA Online Learning System (TMS) and print off your latest Information Security certificate Course: VA 10176 VA Privacy and Information Security and Rules of Behavior
- Provide your Username and the VA name that you are transferring from.
Forward all items to Kristin Miller, Orientation Coordinator, CC206, 109 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29401 or email to kristin.miller3@va.gov or by fax to 478-274-5876
Forms
Please bring original signed documents and copies to New Employee Orientation.
- Copy of your current PPD (Must be within one year)
- Copy of your current Basic Life Support (BLS) Certification (Required for all direct care staff, including Providers, Nurses, Allied Health, etc.)
- Copy of your Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) Certification (Required for licensed staff in ICU, Emergency Department and Interventional areas.)
- Two forms of Photo Identification
- Professional License(s) - For licensed employees only (Bring all original registered licenses for verification.)
If you are a new employee working in Savannah, Beaufort, Hinesville, or Myrtle Beach:
- You will be reimbursed by the medical center for your travel. In order to begin the reimbursement process you must complete the ACH Vendor Form and fax to our Travel Office at 205-554-2048 (Attention: Lenny Gilliland)
- Please keep in mind that you will need to retain a copy of your receipts.