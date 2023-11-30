Skip to Content

Wayfinding App

Patient engagement mobile application (PEMA)

What the app can do for you

 

Hospital Navigation

  • Allows users to search for destinations and amenities
  • Provides directions to clinics & amenities.

Appointment Check-In

  • Provides option for mobile check-in for appointments

Travel Claim

  • Links to BTSSS claim submission.

Appointments

  • Provides option to enter appointment details, scan appointment cards to store appointment information, share to calendar, and navigate from home.

E-Screening

  • Provides option to complete clinical screenings remotely.

Online Scheduling

  • Provides option to view, schedule, or cancel appointments online.

About Us

  • Displays content from facility’s va.gov website

Announcements

  • Displays News Release content from facility’s va.gov website

Download Here

