Wayfinding App
Patient engagement mobile application (PEMA)
What the app can do for you
Hospital Navigation
- Allows users to search for destinations and amenities
- Provides directions to clinics & amenities.
Appointment Check-In
- Provides option for mobile check-in for appointments
Travel Claim
- Links to BTSSS claim submission.
Appointments
- Provides option to enter appointment details, scan appointment cards to store appointment information, share to calendar, and navigate from home.
E-Screening
- Provides option to complete clinical screenings remotely.
Online Scheduling
- Provides option to view, schedule, or cancel appointments online.
About Us
- Displays content from facility’s va.gov website
Announcements
- Displays News Release content from facility’s va.gov website