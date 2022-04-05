Nursing Careers
The Ralph H. Johnson Health Care System salutes our nurses for their dedication to both our Veterans and the nursing profession. They personify VA’s ICARE values — Integrity, Commitment to our mission, Advocacy for our Veterans, Respect for others and Excellence in nursing — and are an inspiration to us all.
Deeper Compassion. Higher Purpose.
VA’s variety of care environments, research prospects and educational support gives you limitless room to grow and advance in your career. Take a look at all VA can offer you and pursue a Nursing opportunity that will push your talent to exciting new heights!
Nursing at VA
Nurses are at the heart of our world-class, patient-centered standard of care. Day in and day out, they go the extra mile to make a lasting difference in the lives of our Veterans and their families.
Nurses play a crucial role in Veterans’ long-term, holistic health. They work collaboratively across disciplines and treatment settings with designated medical teams—and other community resources—to help coordinate the full spectrum of patient care. And they do it all with a gentle humility and patience that keeps Veterans’ spirits lifted.
Check out these 20 Reasons Nurses Love Working for the Veterans Health Administration!
Guidance Through Every Milestone
What you could accomplish with VA extends far beyond a career. It’s a calling—a passion for serving Veterans. That’s why we’re proud to invest in your future and offer avenues to further develop your unique talent, so you can realize your greatest impact possible.
Setting a course for your future!
Can VA help me with my college loans?
Yes! we have a student loan repayment program for nurses with qualified loans. Learn more
Growth that defines your career!
How does VA recognize their nurses?
We have financial and honorary awards to show our support for our nurses, including the National Nursing Awards and Secretary’s Awards for Excellence in Nursing.
Building a legacy of excellence!
Are there opportunities to join administration with VA?
Absolutely—we encourage all our nurses to take on leadership roles and offer a variety of development programs that equip you for greater responsibility.
Meet Our Recruiters
Kirstin Pennington
Nurse Recruiter
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-789-6416
Email: kirstin.pennington@va.gov
Stanisha Vick
Nurse Recruiter
VA Charleston health care
Email: stanisha.vick@va.gov
Applicant Supply Files (ASF)
To place your application on file with Human Resources for potential future vacancies; please complete the appropriate attached ASF packet and forward with the appropriate forms to the contact listed on the bottom of page-1 of each packet.