Volunteer or donate

To serve as a regularly scheduled weekly volunteer, please select two or three assignments from the Volunteer Assignments list, complete the application (signature not required yet) and email it to us, or fax to 843-579-2761, you can also call or visit our Voluntary Service Office:

Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center

Voluntary Service Office

109 Bee Street

Charleston, SC 29401

Phone: 843-577-5011 Ext. 7230/7488

After review of your application, we will send you instructions to complete an online orientation, complete the PPD screening, complete the required background investigation, and attend a brief interview. We conduct interviews Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on a walk-in basis. Please review instructions sent to you carefully - you must bring all required documents as instructed to your interview or we will be unable to complete the process.

Affiliations: If you are a member of a Veteran Service Organization, please consider noting that organization on your application. If you are not a member of an organization, please still consider affiliating with one. While volunteers are not required to affiliate with an organization, we strongly encourage you to select an organization with which to affiliate your hours. Affiliated hours help all related organizations in their endeavors to serve Veterans. Please consider putting an organization of your choice on your application – a list of national organizations with local presence, and their missions, is listed here. Note that you do not have to join an organization to affiliate, and we do not share your contact information with that organization (name and hours only) without your consent.

If you cannot complete orientation online, you can attend a new volunteer orientation in person at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center on Fridays between 7:30 am and 1:30 pm. The entire process lasts about an hour. You do not need an appointment, just walk in during those hours but be sure to bring two forms of IDs. Most volunteer assignments require a 4 hour/week, six month minimum commitment (note that there are special provisions for students.) If cannot meet the six month commitment, or if you have special skills that might be utilized but do not see an assignment for those activities on the list, please call or email us to discuss.

Our VA Medical Center complies with VHA Directive 1192. This directive requires volunteers who have not obtained the current year’s influenza vaccine to wear a mask during flu season. Flu shots are available to active registered volunteers at no cost.