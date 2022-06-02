 Skip to Content

Opportunities For Our Veterans

This page is a list of opportunities for our Veterans to reengage with the community and other Veterans.

National Programs in our Area

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Fly tying, rod building, fishing For dates and times please contact: projecthealingwaters.org
Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Veterans on Deck Fly tying, rod building, fishing Sailing For dates and times please contact: projecthealingwaters.org For dates and times please contact: Veteransondeck.org
Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing USA WARRIORS ICE HOCKEY Fly tying, rod building, fishing Hockey For dates and times please contact: projecthealingwaters.org For dates and times please contact: usawarriorshockey.org/charlestonwarriors
Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Heroes on the Water Fly tying, rod building, fishing Kayaking and/or fishing For dates and times please contact: projecthealingwaters.org For dates and times please contact: heroesonthewater.org
Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing Warrior Surf Fly tying, rod building, fishing Surfing, health coaching, yoga For dates and times please contact: projecthealingwaters.org For dates and times please contact: www.warriorsurf.org/

Charleston

Kayaking/Fishing Please contact for dates and times: lowcountry.sc@heroesonthewater.org
Kayaking/Fishing Sailing Please contact for dates and times: lowcountry.sc@heroesonthewater.org Please contact for dates and times: Veteransondeck@gmail.com
Kayaking/Fishing Fly Fishing Please contact for dates and times: lowcountry.sc@heroesonthewater.org 1st and 3rd Tuesdays 5:30pm Charleston Research Building DD113 www.facebook.com/phwffCharleston
Kayaking/Fishing Tai Chi Please contact for dates and times: lowcountry.sc@heroesonthewater.org 2nd,3rd,4th, Wednesdays 11:30am-12:15pm
Kayaking/Fishing Whole Health Class Introduction Please contact for dates and times: lowcountry.sc@heroesonthewater.org Please contact for dates and times: Shane.Hallowell@va.gov
Kayaking/Fishing Warrior Hockey Please contact for dates and times: lowcountry.sc@heroesonthewater.org Please contact for dates and times: mfountain@usawarriorshockey.org

Myrtle Beach Clinic

Reiki Session Contact your doctor at your primary care
Reiki Session Tai Chi Contact your doctor at your primary care Wednesdays 9:am-10:00am
Reiki Session Yoga Warrior Contact your doctor at your primary care Wed 9-10 Fri 12-1 Contact Vet Center for Details (843) 232-2441
Reiki Session Peaceful Yoga Contact your doctor at your primary care Wednesdays 1500 2nd flr Grp Room
Reiki Session Guitar for Vets Contact your doctor at your primary care Veteran referral from HVP at Vet Center (843) 232-2441

Savannah Clinic

Yoga Contact the Savannah Clinic (912) 920-0214
Yoga MOVE! Contact the Savannah Clinic (912) 920-0214 1st Wednesday of the month. Contact the Savannah Clinic (912) 920-0214
Yoga Reiki Sessions Contact the Savannah Clinic (912) 920-0214 Contact your doctor at your primary care

All Other Classes

Awandaw Rein and Shine Horse Therapy For dates and times please call 843-849-0964
Awandaw Beaufort Clinic Rein and Shine Horse Therapy Reiki Session For dates and times please call 843-849-0964 Contact your doctor at your primary care
Awandaw Community Resource and Referral Center Rein and Shine Horse Therapy Whole Health Class Introduction For dates and times please call 843-849-0964 For dates and times contact: Shane.Hallowell@va.gov
Awandaw Goose Creek Clinic Rein and Shine Horse Therapy Reiki Session For dates and times please call 843-849-0964 Contact your doctor at your primary care
Awandaw Hope Lodge, 269 Calhoun St. Charleston Rein and Shine Horse Therapy 11:30am-12:00pm Wednesdays For dates and times please call 843-849-0964 Yoga Breathing
Awandaw Local Golf Courses Charleston Rein and Shine Horse Therapy Therapeutic Golf For dates and times please call 843-849-0964 For dates and times contact 843-826-0837 richobriengolf@gmail.com
Awandaw Summerville, SC (Salt Oasis Spa) Rein and Shine Horse Therapy Reiki Session 1st Monday of the Month For dates and times please call 843-849-0964 Salt Oasis 843-501-1757 call to confirm

Things you can do at home.

Monday Tai Chi (PDF)
Thursday Tai Chi (PDF)

