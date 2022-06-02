Opportunities For Our Veterans
This page is a list of opportunities for our Veterans to reengage with the community and other Veterans.
National Programs in our Area
|Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing
|Fly tying, rod building, fishing
|For dates and times please contact: projecthealingwaters.org
|Veterans on Deck
|Sailing
|For dates and times please contact: Veteransondeck.org
|USA WARRIORS ICE HOCKEY
|Hockey
|For dates and times please contact: usawarriorshockey.org/charlestonwarriors
|Heroes on the Water
|Kayaking and/or fishing
|For dates and times please contact: heroesonthewater.org
|Warrior Surf
|Surfing, health coaching, yoga
|For dates and times please contact: www.warriorsurf.org/
Charleston
|Kayaking/Fishing
|Please contact for dates and times: lowcountry.sc@heroesonthewater.org
|Sailing
|Please contact for dates and times: lowcountry.sc@heroesonthewater.org
|Please contact for dates and times: Veteransondeck@gmail.com
|Fly Fishing
|Please contact for dates and times: lowcountry.sc@heroesonthewater.org
|1st and 3rd Tuesdays 5:30pm Charleston Research Building DD113 www.facebook.com/phwffCharleston
|Tai Chi
|Please contact for dates and times: lowcountry.sc@heroesonthewater.org
|2nd,3rd,4th, Wednesdays 11:30am-12:15pm
|Whole Health Class Introduction
|Please contact for dates and times: lowcountry.sc@heroesonthewater.org
|Please contact for dates and times: Shane.Hallowell@va.gov
|Warrior Hockey
|Please contact for dates and times: lowcountry.sc@heroesonthewater.org
|Please contact for dates and times: mfountain@usawarriorshockey.org
Myrtle Beach Clinic
|Reiki Session
|Contact your doctor at your primary care
|Tai Chi
|Contact your doctor at your primary care
|Wednesdays 9:am-10:00am
|Yoga Warrior
|Contact your doctor at your primary care
|Wed 9-10 Fri 12-1 Contact Vet Center for Details (843) 232-2441
|Peaceful Yoga
|Contact your doctor at your primary care
|Wednesdays 1500 2nd flr Grp Room
|Guitar for Vets
|Contact your doctor at your primary care
|Veteran referral from HVP at Vet Center (843) 232-2441
Savannah Clinic
|Yoga
|Contact the Savannah Clinic (912) 920-0214
|MOVE!
|Contact the Savannah Clinic (912) 920-0214
|1st Wednesday of the month. Contact the Savannah Clinic (912) 920-0214
|Reiki Sessions
|Contact the Savannah Clinic (912) 920-0214
|Contact your doctor at your primary care
All Other Classes
|Awandaw
|Rein and Shine Horse Therapy
|For dates and times please call 843-849-0964
|Beaufort Clinic
|Rein and Shine Horse Therapy
|Reiki Session
|For dates and times please call 843-849-0964
|Contact your doctor at your primary care
|Community Resource and Referral Center
|Rein and Shine Horse Therapy
|Whole Health Class Introduction
|For dates and times please call 843-849-0964
|For dates and times contact: Shane.Hallowell@va.gov
|Goose Creek Clinic
|Rein and Shine Horse Therapy
|Reiki Session
|For dates and times please call 843-849-0964
|Contact your doctor at your primary care
|Hope Lodge, 269 Calhoun St. Charleston
|Rein and Shine Horse Therapy
|11:30am-12:00pm Wednesdays
|For dates and times please call 843-849-0964
|Yoga Breathing
|Local Golf Courses Charleston
|Rein and Shine Horse Therapy
|Therapeutic Golf
|For dates and times please call 843-849-0964
|For dates and times contact 843-826-0837 richobriengolf@gmail.com
|Summerville, SC (Salt Oasis Spa)
|Rein and Shine Horse Therapy
|Reiki Session 1st Monday of the Month
|For dates and times please call 843-849-0964
|Salt Oasis 843-501-1757 call to confirm