Locations

Main location

Charleston, SC Vet Center Address 3625 West Montague Avenue North Charleston, SC 29418 Directions on Google Maps Phone 843-789-7000 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Charleston, SC Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Charleston, SC Vet Center - Hampton SC Located at Hampton County Veterans Affairs B.T. Deloach building 201 Jackson Avenue W. Hampton, SC 29924 Directions on Google Maps Phone 843-789-7000 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Charleston, SC Vet Center - Hollywood American Legion Post Located at St. Paul's Parish American Legion Post 145 6328A Highway 162 Hollywood, SC 29449 Directions on Google Maps Phone 843-789-7000 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Charleston, SC Vet Center - McClellanville SC Located at St. James Health and Wellness clinic 1189 Tibwin Road McClellanville, SC 29458 Directions on Google Maps Phone 843-789-7000 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Charleston, SC Vet Center - Naval Consolidated Brig Located at Naval Consolidated Brig 1050 Remount Road, Building 3107 Naval Weapon Station North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions on Google Maps Phone 843-789-7000 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Charleston, SC Vet Center - St. Stephen SC Located at American Legion Hut- St. Stephen 180 Ravenell Drive St. Stephen, SC 29479 Directions on Google Maps Phone 843-789-7000 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.