 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Charleston, SC Vet Center

Address

3625 West Montague Avenue
North Charleston, SC 29418

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Charleston Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Charleston, SC Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Charleston, SC Vet Center - Hampton SC

Located at

Hampton County Veterans Affairs
B.T. Deloach building
201 Jackson Avenue
W. Hampton, SC 29924

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Hampton County Courthouse and Veterans Affairs

Charleston, SC Vet Center - Hollywood American Legion Post

Located at

St. Paul's Parish American Legion Post 145
6328A Highway 162
Hollywood, SC 29449

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

American Legion Post -Hollywood sc

Charleston, SC Vet Center - McClellanville SC

Located at

St. James Health and Wellness clinic
1189 Tibwin Road
McClellanville, SC 29458

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

St. James McClellanville Health clinic

Charleston, SC Vet Center - Naval Consolidated Brig

Located at

Naval Consolidated Brig
1050 Remount Road, Building 3107
Naval Weapon Station
North Charleston, SC 29406

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Naval Consolidated Brig

Charleston, SC Vet Center - St. Stephen SC

Located at

American Legion Hut- St. Stephen
180 Ravenell Drive
St. Stephen, SC 29479

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Charleston CAP site- St. Stephen SC

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.