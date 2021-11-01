 Skip to Content

Charlotte Vet Center

Address

2114 Ben Craig Drive
Suite 300
Charlotte, NC 28262

Phone

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Charlotte Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Charlotte Vet Center - Matthews

Located at

Levine Senior Center
1050 Devore Lane
Matthews, NC 28105

Phone

Charlotte Vet Center - Morganton

Located at

Morganton Burke Senior Center
501 N Green St,
Morganton, NC 28655

Phone

Columbia Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Greensboro Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Greenville Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.