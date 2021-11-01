Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Charlotte Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Charlotte Vet Center - Matthews Located at Levine Senior Center 1050 Devore Lane Matthews, NC 28105 Directions on Google Maps Phone 704-423-4800

Charlotte Vet Center - Morganton Located at Morganton Burke Senior Center 501 N Green St, Morganton, NC 28655 Directions on Google Maps Phone 704-423-4800

Columbia Mobile Vet Center Phone 803-765-9944

Greensboro Mobile Vet Center Phone 336-333-5366

Greenville Mobile Vet Center Phone 252-355-7920

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.