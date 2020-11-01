 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Chatsworth Vet Center

Address

20946 Devonshire Street
Suite 101
Chatsworth, CA 91311

Phone

Chatsworth Vet center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Chatsworth Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Chatsworth Vet Center - Cal State University Northridge

Located at

Bayramian Hall 5th floor Room 520
18111 Nordhoff st
Northridge, CA 91330

Phone

Bayramian hall

Chatsworth Vet Center - College of the Canyons

Located at

Student Health & Wellness Center
26455 Rockwell Canyon Road
Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Phone

CAP COC student health

Sepulveda Outstation

Address

9737 Haskell Ave
Sepulveda, CA 91343

Phone

Sepulveda Outstation

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.