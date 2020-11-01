Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Chatsworth Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Chatsworth Vet Center - Cal State University Northridge Located at Bayramian Hall 5th floor Room 520 18111 Nordhoff st Northridge, CA 91330 Directions on Google Maps Phone 818-576-0201

Chatsworth Vet Center - College of the Canyons Located at Student Health & Wellness Center 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road Santa Clarita, CA 91355 Directions on Google Maps Phone 818-576-0201

Sepulveda Outstation Address 9737 Haskell Ave Sepulveda, CA 91343 Directions on Google Maps Phone 818-892-9227

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.