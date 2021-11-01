 Skip to Content
Locations

Main location

Chattanooga Vet Center

Address

1300 Premier Drive
Suite 180
Chattanooga, TN 37421

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Chattanooga Vet Center (Exterior)

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Chattanooga Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Chattanooga Vet Center - Chattanooga State Community College

Located at

Chattanooga State Community College
4501 Amnicola Highway
Chattanooga, TN 37421

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Entrance to Chatt State Student Services Center

Chattanooga Vet Center - Cleveland

Located at

Lee University
100 8th Street
Cleveland, TN 37320

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Watkins Building

Chattanooga Vet Center - University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC)

Located at

UTC Counseling Center
101 University Center
615 McCallie Avenue
Chattanooga, TN 37403

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

UTC Counseling Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.