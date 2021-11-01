Locations

Main location

Chattanooga Vet Center Address 1300 Premier Drive Suite 180 Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions on Google Maps Phone 423-855-6570 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Chattanooga Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Chattanooga Vet Center - Chattanooga State Community College Located at Chattanooga State Community College 4501 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions on Google Maps Phone 423-855-6570 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Chattanooga Vet Center - Cleveland Located at Lee University 100 8th Street Cleveland, TN 37320 Directions on Google Maps Phone 423-855-6570 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Chattanooga Vet Center - University of Tennessee at Chattanooga (UTC) Located at UTC Counseling Center 101 University Center 615 McCallie Avenue Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions on Google Maps Phone 423-855-6570 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.