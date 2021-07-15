Mission and vision
The mission of the Cheyenne VA Medical Center and clinics is to make a positive difference in the lives of the Veterans we serve by providing compassionate, comprehensive, and quality healthcare. The Cheyenne VA Medical Center and clinics promote a community of integrity, respect, stewardship, and excellence by understanding and respecting the diversity of those whom we serve.
Our vision
Our vision is to be the premier provider of health care services for Veterans.
Who we serve
VA Cheyenne health care serves Veterans at our medical center in Cheyenne, WY and at 8 outpatient clinics in the tri-state area of southeastern Wyoming, northeastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska. We also offer long term care at The Old Glory community living center (nursing home) at our medical center.