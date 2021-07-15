Chaplain services

Chaplain locations

Cheyenne VA Medical Center

2360 East Pershing Boulevard

Cheyenne, WY

Loveland VA Clinic

5200 Hahns Peak Drive

Loveland, CO

You can contact a chaplain 5 different ways:

Call our VA chaplains at 307-778-7377 Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT. They will return phone messages during regular business hours.

Ask your nurse or health care provider to schedule a chaplain consult.

Walk into the chaplain office for a visit if the chaplain’s schedule is open. Our chaplain’s office is on the second floor.

Call the emergency room and ask them to page a chaplain if it is after hours.

Dial telehealth through VA Video Connect at 307-778-7550, ext. 3879

Worship services

People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend every Sunday at 9 a.m. MT in our interfaith chapel on the medical center’s first floor near the community living center.

Memorial services

Held at 3:30 p.m. in the canteen. (We are updating our 2020 schedule.)

If possible, please call ahead so we can expect you.

Large groups should contact VA Cheyenne’s Chaplain Service at 307-778-7377.

Interfaith Chapel

Cheyenne VA Medical Center

First floor near the community living center

Map of Cheyenne campus

Hours: 24/7 for prayer and meditation