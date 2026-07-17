Chaplain services
VA Cheyenne Healthcare System's chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as Veterans and their families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection and scheduled services.
Chaplain locations
Interfaith Chapel
Cheyenne VA Medical Center | First floor near the community living center
2360 East Pershing Boulevard
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Map of Cheyenne campus
Hours: 24/7 for prayer and meditation
Northern Colorado VA Clinic
4575 Byrd Dr.
Loveland, CO 80538
Chaplain Services and Programs
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. MT in our interfaith chapel on the medical center’s first floor near the community living center.
Memorial services
Since 2023, 6,500 families have been invited to honor loved ones.
- Held twice a year in May and September
- Chaplain Service will reach out to families of Veterans who will be honored
Spiritual counseling and religious services
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Marital support
- Weddings
Support groups
Chaplains understand the importance of having the support you need, when you need it. We serve and support our Veterans in many different groups, like:
- Combat trauma
- Grief
- Meditation
- Mindfulness
- Moral Injury
- Significant other
- Vietnam Veterans
- Warrior to Soul Mate (W2SM)
- Women Veterans Spirituality
No Veteran Dies Alone program
Volunteers Provides companionship to dying Veterans.
- They are present for Veterans without family nearby
- They Read, play quiet music, offer comfort
- They offer a calming, compassionate presence in a Veteran's final hours
Warrior to Soul Mate (W2SM)
- Build stronger bonds with loved ones
- Improve communication and emotional connection
- Learn healthy ways to navigate conflict
- Heal from past emotional wounds
- Reduce stress and restore joy in your relationships
Bereavement Counseling
Free confidential counseling and support for Veterans, families, and caregivers.
- Individual and group sessions available
- Spouses, children, and parents of those lost in service or VA care are welcome
- Referrals to more resources
Centering prayer
Quiet, meditative practice for spiritual calm and reflection.
Moral injury
Help with healing from experiences that conflict with personal values.
Mindfulness meditation
Techniques to increase awareness, reduce stress, and promote well-being.
Bible study
Explore biblical teachings for guidance and support, individually or in groups.
Vietnam Veterans group
Specialized support addressing the unique needs of Vietnam Veterans.
Spirituality in recovery
Discover meaning and purpose on the healing journey from addiction or trauma.
Chaplain staff
Chaplain Ed Rogland
Chief of Chaplain Service
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone:
Chaplain Sara Emmerich
Outpatient Chaplain, Northern Colorado VA Clinic
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone:
Chaplain Doug Mikkelsen
Home-Based Primary Care (HBPC), Fort Collins VA Clinic
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone:
Chaplain Allison Salvino
Outpatient Chaplain, Northern Colorado VA Clinic
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone:
Chaplain Anthony Smith
Palliative-Hospice & CLC Chaplain
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone:
Chaplain Allen Staley
RRTP & Outpatient Chaplain
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone:
Eliana Hardy
Program Support Assistant
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone:
Contact a chaplain
You can contact a chaplain in one of the following ways:
- Call our VA chaplains at 307-778-7377 or 307-778-7050, ext. 17491 Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT. They will return phone messages during regular business hours.
- Ask your nurse or health care provider to schedule a chaplain consult.
- Walk into the chaplain office for a visit if the chaplain’s schedule is open. Our chaplain’s office is on the first floor, next to the medical center chapel.
- Call the emergency room and ask them to page a chaplain if it is after hours.
- If you desire to received chaplain services you may do so in-person, by telephone, or through video connect.
Benefits
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Volunteer with the Chaplain Service
VA Cheyenne health care’s program No Veteran Dies Alone supports Veterans who would otherwise be alone at the end of life. We need mature and caring volunteers to help with:
- Clerical support
- Family support
- Patient support
- Program coordination