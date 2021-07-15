Chaplain services
VA Cheyenne Healthcare System's chaplains serve people of all faiths and denominations as well as Veterans and their families looking for non-denominational support. They are here to listen and offer spiritual and emotional support as you struggle with tough questions and ethical decisions. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection and scheduled services.
Chaplain locations
Cheyenne VA Medical Center
2360 East Pershing Boulevard
Cheyenne, WY
Loveland VA Clinic
5200 Hahns Peak Drive
Loveland, CO
Contact a chaplain
You can contact a chaplain 5 different ways:
- Call our VA chaplains at 307-778-7377 Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. MT. They will return phone messages during regular business hours.
- Ask your nurse or health care provider to schedule a chaplain consult.
- Walk into the chaplain office for a visit if the chaplain’s schedule is open. Our chaplain’s office is on the second floor.
- Call the emergency room and ask them to page a chaplain if it is after hours.
- Dial telehealth through VA Video Connect at 307-778-7550, ext. 3879
Worship services
People of all faiths and traditions are invited to attend every Sunday at 9 a.m. MT in our interfaith chapel on the medical center’s first floor near the community living center.
Memorial services
- Held at 3:30 p.m. in the canteen. (We are updating our 2020 schedule.)
- If possible, please call ahead so we can expect you.
- Large groups should contact VA Cheyenne’s Chaplain Service at 307-778-7377.
Interfaith Chapel
Cheyenne VA Medical Center
First floor near the community living center
Map of Cheyenne campus
Hours: 24/7 for prayer and meditation
Our chaplains help patients and family members through outpatient treatment, hospital stays, and extended care. If needed, they will contact your personal clergy or spiritual care provider in the community. Our chaplains are clinical pastoral care specialists who provide religious and non-religious people with services such as:
- Baptisms
- Bereavement (grief and loss) care
- Comfort and counseling
- Communion
- Funerals
- Marital support
- Weddings
Research shows that spiritually active patients experience or report:
- Faster healing
- Greater coping skills
- Reduced pain
- Better quality of life
Chaplains understand the importance of having the support you need, when you need it. We serve and support our Veterans in many different groups, like:
- Combat trauma
- Grief
- Meditation
- Mindfulness
- Moral Injury
- Significant other
- Vietnam Veterans
- Warrior to Soul Mate (W2SM)
- Women Veterans Spirituality
You can talk to our chaplains through VA Video Connect. The process is simple:
- Call VA Video Connect at 307-778-7550, ext. 3879.
- You will receive an email with a link that will open the video chat room.
- A chaplain will join then lock your private video meeting so no one else can join.
Learn more about VA Cheyenne’s telehealth program
VA Cheyenne health care’s program No Veteran Dies Alone supports Veterans who would otherwise be alone at the end of life. We need mature and caring volunteers to help with:
- Clerical support
- Family support
- Patient support
- Program coordination
Learn more about VA Cheyenne’s program
The CCTP program teaches community leaders and groups how to support Veterans and their families who feel alone or helpless and face unique challenges. The free program is open to community clergy and anyone interested in helping Veterans, such leaders in government, health care, Veteran organizations, non-profits, caregivers, and businesses. This free program involves 4 modules:
- Module 1: Military culture and the wounds of war
- Module 2: Pastoral care for Veterans and their families
- Module 3: Mental health services and referrals
- Module 4: Building community partnerships
Additional training may be included during the lunch hour. For training dates and locations, please call a VA Cheyenne chaplain at 307-778-7377.
Read CCTP participant comments
Carol Carr
Chief Chaplain
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone: 307-778-7377
Don Blomberg
Chaplain, Home-based primary care and inpatient care
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone: 307-778-7550, ext. 7804
Sara Emmerich
Chaplain, Loveland
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone: 970-302-9932
Doug Mikkelsen
Chaplain, FTC, Home-based primary care
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone: 307-214-3394
Allison Bollegar
Chaplain, Outpatient care
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone: 307-778-7550, ext. 7227
Timothy Koehler
Program Support
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone: 307-778-7550, ext. 7491