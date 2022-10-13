 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Job Fair

When:

Thu. Oct 20, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Cheyenne VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

October 20, 2022 // 9 am - 2 pm
Cheyenne VA Medical Center
2360 E. Pershing Blvd
Cheyenne, WY 82001

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL 307-433-3745

Possible Jobs to be Filled Include:

  • Advanced Practice Nurses
  • Audiologists
  • Chaplain
  • Chiropractors
  • Clerical Positions / Program Support 
  • Assistants/
  • Administrative Officers
  • Dental Assistants
  • Dietitians
  • Finance positions
  • Food Service Workers
  • Health Aid/Technicians 
  • (All Specialty – Lab, Opt, Opth, Surgical, Hearing, etc)
  • Health System Specialist
  • Housekeeping Aids
  • Lab positions
  • Medical Instrument Technicians
  • Medical Records/Coder
  • Medical Supply Technicians
  • Medical Support Assistants 
  • Mental Health Counselors
  • Motor Vehicle Operators
  • Nursing Assistants
  • Occupational Therapists/Assistants
  • Physicians 
  • Police Officers
  • Practical Nurses
  • Psychologists
  • Radiology positions
  • Recreation Therapists/Assistants
  • Registered Nurses
  • Social Workers
  • Speech Pathologists 
  • Sterile Processing
  • Supply/Purchasing positions
  • Trade Jobs (Pipefitter, Maintenance, Painter, Electrical)

What to Bring: 

  • Copies of Resumes
  • Copies of any job-related certifications
  • Licensures
  • If military or prior military, DD214/DD215, and VA letter showing compensable rating
  • If prior Federal employee, SF 50
  • At least two forms of unexpired identification
See more events

Last updated: