Job Fair
When:
Thu. Oct 20, 2022, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Cost:
Free
October 20, 2022 // 9 am - 2 pm
Cheyenne VA Medical Center
2360 E. Pershing Blvd
Cheyenne, WY 82001
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL 307-433-3745
Possible Jobs to be Filled Include:
- Advanced Practice Nurses
- Audiologists
- Chaplain
- Chiropractors
- Clerical Positions / Program Support
- Assistants/
- Administrative Officers
- Dental Assistants
- Dietitians
- Finance positions
- Food Service Workers
- Health Aid/Technicians
- (All Specialty – Lab, Opt, Opth, Surgical, Hearing, etc)
- Health System Specialist
- Housekeeping Aids
- Lab positions
- Medical Instrument Technicians
- Medical Records/Coder
- Medical Supply Technicians
- Medical Support Assistants
- Mental Health Counselors
- Motor Vehicle Operators
- Nursing Assistants
- Occupational Therapists/Assistants
- Physicians
- Police Officers
- Practical Nurses
- Psychologists
- Radiology positions
- Recreation Therapists/Assistants
- Registered Nurses
- Social Workers
- Speech Pathologists
- Sterile Processing
- Supply/Purchasing positions
- Trade Jobs (Pipefitter, Maintenance, Painter, Electrical)
What to Bring:
- Copies of Resumes
- Copies of any job-related certifications
- Licensures
- If military or prior military, DD214/DD215, and VA letter showing compensable rating
- If prior Federal employee, SF 50
- At least two forms of unexpired identification