Veterans Telephone Town Hall on PACT Act Health Care & Benefits
When:
Tue. Nov 8, 2022, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT
Cost:
Free
The Sheridan & Cheyenne VA Health Care Systems are joining with leadership from the Veterans Benefits Administration to hold a telephone-based Veterans Town Hall on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. Please join us to learn about this major legislation and how it helps Veterans of many eras have access to health care and benefits.
HOW TO JOIN: Many Veterans enrolled with Sheridan and Cheyenne will received automated calls inviting them to attend 1-2 days prior to the event and then one at the event time on Nov. 8. However, ANYONE can join by calling 833-380-0708 on Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.
What is the PACT Act?
The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. It was named in honor of Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, a decorated combat medic who died from a rare form of lung cancer. This historic legislation will help deliver more timely benefits and services to more than 5 million veterans—across all generations—who may have been impacted by toxic exposures while serving our country.
