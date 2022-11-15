Virtual Education Event for Sterling, Colorado Veterans
Join VA Cheyenne Health Care System for a Virtual Education Event
When:
Wed. Nov 16, 2022, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm MT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Topics of Discussion
- Communication: How to navigate the Cheyenne VA phone system and methods to communicate
- Cheyenne VA Enrollment office Information
- How to access social worker services in the Cheyenne VA Health Care System
- Good to know Health care info to avoid challenges
Microsoft Teams Meeting
Join on your computer, mobile app or room device
Click here to join the meeting
Meeting ID: 237 677 825 83
Passcode: zWRSkC
Download Teams | Join on the web
Or call in (audio only)
872-701-0185, United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 999 768 879#
