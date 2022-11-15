 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Virtual Education Event for Sterling, Colorado Veterans

A set of headphones rests on a laptop against a red background

Join VA Cheyenne Health Care System for a Virtual Education Event

When:

Wed. Nov 16, 2022, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm MT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Join VA Cheyenne Health Care System for a Virtual Education Event

Topics of Discussion

  • Communication: How to navigate the Cheyenne VA phone system and methods to communicate
  • Cheyenne VA Enrollment office Information
  • How to access social worker services in the Cheyenne VA Health Care System
  • Good to know Health care info to avoid challenges

Microsoft Teams Meeting

Join on your computer, mobile app or room device

Click here to join the meeting

Meeting ID: 237 677 825 83
Passcode: zWRSkC

Download Teams | Join on the web

Or call in (audio only)

872-701-0185, United States, Chicago

Phone Conference ID: 999 768 879#

Find a local number | Reset PIN

See more events

Last updated: