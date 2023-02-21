Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Fort Collins VA Clinic Veterans Town Hall

Town Hall Meeting and Speech bubbles painted on a white brick wall.

Fort Collins VA Clinic reopening Town Hall for Veterans

When:

Thu. Mar 9, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm MT

Where:

Larimer County Administrative Services Building, 1st floor, Carter Lake Conference Room

200 West Oak Street

Fort Collins , CO

Cost:

Free

Topics

  • Fort Collins VA Clinic Reopening PACT Model
  • VBA - PACT Act
  • Enrollment
  • Prosthetics

Participate In-Person

Larimer County Administrative Services Building
in the Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor
200 West Oak Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524

Participate Online

Dial-In Number:
833-380-0708

Listen Online:
http://access.live/cheyennevahcs

