Fort Collins VA Clinic Veterans Town Hall
Fort Collins VA Clinic reopening Town Hall for Veterans
When:
Thu. Mar 9, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm MT
Where:
Larimer County Administrative Services Building, 1st floor, Carter Lake Conference Room
200 West Oak Street
Fort Collins , CO
Cost:
Free
Topics
- Fort Collins VA Clinic Reopening PACT Model
- VBA - PACT Act
- Enrollment
- Prosthetics
Participate In-Person
Larimer County Administrative Services Building
in the Carter Lake Conference Room, 1st Floor
200 West Oak Street
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Participate Online
Dial-In Number:
833-380-0708
Listen Online:
http://access.live/cheyennevahcs