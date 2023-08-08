Multisport and Family Day @ Curt Gowdy State Park
When:
Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 11:00 am – 6:00 pm MT
Where:
Curt Gowdy State Park
Lower Lot of Visitor Center
Cheyenne, WY
Cost:
Free
For more info and questions email: info@adaptiveadventures.org
Explore adaptive sports with Adaptive Adventures, the Cheyenne VA Medical Center and Curt Gowdy State
Park. Bring your family for a FREE fun-filled, experiential and social day including cycling, climbing on a mobile
rock wall, kayaking, paddleboarding and a dragon boat racing experience.
Enjoy socializing with our amazing community of participants, volunteers, partners and staff over a free picnic
lunch.
Trying adaptive sports for the first time? Interested in honing your skills? Looking for camaraderie?
We have something for everyone to get engaged!
This program is open to all ages and abilities. Adaptations and modifications will be provided for children,
adults and veterans with physical disabilities and their families. Preregistration is highly suggested, in the
event of inclement weather registrants will receive updates via email and posted on our website.