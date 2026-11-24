Patient advocates
Your patient advocates at VA Cheyenne health care are equipped to help you to resolve challenges and improve your health care experience.
Connect with a patient advocate
Frances Rosinski
Patient Advocate
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone:
Email: ChyPatientAdvocate@va.gov
Bobtrice Crawford
Patient Advocate
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone:
Email: ChyPatientAdvocate@va.gov
Angelo Corbin
Patient Advocate, Supervisor
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone:
Email: ChyPatientAdvocate@va.gov
Mel Turner
Veteran Experience Officer
VA Cheyenne health care
Phone:
Email: ChyPatientAdvocate@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Cheyenne
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights