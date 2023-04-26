Do you have billing issues:

VHA billing questions, please call the Health Resource Center at 1-866-393-1846 Please have your billing statements from Cheyenne VA to refer to when making this call.

Important Phone Numbers



For Community care questions, Vets can call national community care Call Center (C4)

1-877-881-7618

For concerns about VHA overpayments or copay bills, please call the VHA Debt Management at 1-800 827 0648

For concerns about your credit associate with health care bills, please call VA Adverse Credit Helpline at 1-877-881-7618.

Questions about a non VHA health care provider, also known as a Community provider, seeking payment from TriWest, please call Claims Call Center at 877-226-8749.

If you have questions about money being taken take out of your pension checks from the VHA, contact the Treasury Offset Program 1-800-304-3107