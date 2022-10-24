Dental Care Eligibility

If you are 100% service connected or have service connections related to dental injuries sustained during your service, you are eligible for VHA dental care.

If you are not, here are some options to support your dental care needs:

University of Colorado Dental School (Anschutz Medical Center campus): CU Dental School offers deeply discounted dental services

https://dental.cuanschutz.edu/patient-care/payment-insurance

https://dental.cuanschutz.edu/patient-care/patient-forms-policies

Dental Care Team Clinic: Up to 55 percent discount off fees

Graduate Periodontics Clinic: Up to 45 percent discount off fees

General Practice Residency Clinic: Up to 45 percent discount off fees

Please note while the screening appointment is free, if you need x-rays the cost will be up to $90. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call: 303-724-6900.

VA Dental Insurance Program (VADIP): Through Met Life and Delta Dental

You may be eligible for VADIP if you meet one of these requirements.

You are a Veteran who is enrolled in VA health care, or

You are the current or surviving spouse or dependent child of a Veteran or service member, and you’re enrolled in the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the VA (CHAMPVA).

Note: Insurance carriers may offer separate coverage options for dependents who aren’t CHAMPVA beneficiaries. VADIP for Veterans | Delta Dental (deltadentalins.com)

Medicare/Medicaid – Program of all-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE)

Who can get PACE?

You can have either Medicare or Medicaid, or both, to join PACE. PACE is only available in some states that offer PACE under Medicaid. To qualify for PACE, you must:

Be 55 or older

Live in the service area of a PACE organization

Need a nursing home-level of care (as certified by your state)

Be able to live safely in the community with help from PACE

PACE provides all the care and services covered by Medicare and Medicaid if authorized by your health care team. If your health care team decides you need care and services that Medicare and Medicaid doesn't cover, PACE may still cover them.

Here are some of the services PACE covers:

Dentistry

Adult day primary care (including doctor and recreational therapy nursing services)

Emergency services

Home care

Hospital care

Laboratory/x-ray services

Meals

Medical specialty services

Nursing home care

Nutritional counseling

Occupational Therapy

Physical therapy

Prescription drugs

Preventive care

Social services, including caregiver training, support groups, and respite care

Social work counseling

Transportation to the PACE center for activities or medical appointments, if medically necessary

You are eligible for VHA Dental care and want an appointment:

Call 307-778-7550, ext. 7310 to schedule an appointment through our dental office

If you are approved to see a community provider, you must follow the authorization dates and services, or you will receive a bill

You do not need to provide the community dentist with your private dental insurance if the care is approved by the VHA

If your community provider request to see you beyond initial authorization, the community dentist MUST fax this request and dental records to fax number: 307-778-7360

Please see your VHA dentist once every 2 years if you want to be approved for additional services with a community dentist. This helps the VHA stay current on your dental needs

Good to know information:

When it comes to Veterans receiving VHA health care we want to make sure you are aware and prepared for changes.

Past: The Cheyenne VA HCS has sent many of you into the community because we could not provide the services you needed within the VHA or because you meet the eligibility standards for Mission Act, meaning greater than 28 days or you live 60 minutes away from the nearest VHA that can provide the service you need.

Present: VHA has hired many specialists (dentist, chiropractor) and created new services (Whole Health, acupuncture, pain management). VHA health care is focused on resolving your health care challenges, not just making you temporarily feel better. For these reasons we are asking our Veterans to return to the VHA to review the health care you received in the community to ensure its working!

Future: We recognize many of our Veterans have options for Health Care, and we want you to Choose VA Health Care! If your health care stays within the VHA we have your records, you have access to those records using My health-e Vet. Choosing VA means you receive medical equipment and orthotics you need.

Your VHA provider will offer the best health care option available. If you’re eligible for Mission Act or the VHA does not have those services here on the nearest VHA (Denver, Sheridan, Grand Junction), you may be authorized to receive these services in the community.