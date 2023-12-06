Important & Useful Information

Ways to schedule your appointment with your Primary Care Team :

In-person appointment VA Video Connect (VVC) appointment Phone appointment Nurse visit appointment

You can make an appointment 24/7/365 by calling:

Northern Colorado Clinics 970-593-3300 option2, option 2

Cheyenne 307-778-7550 option2, option 2

“How to Get better health care” education event series

Every Monday at 1300, “Little known Services for Vets”

Vets can learn about services they can use in their home post-surgery or a health-related event.

Call: 1-872-701-0185, then dial the Conference ID: ID: 753 044 037#

Vets can get important information to reduce the wait on their Medication or who to talk to when you have questions

Call: 1-872-701-0185, then dial the Conference ID: 610 015 57#

Vets cut through the red tape and see if you’re eligible for the Mission Act use community services

Call: 1-872-701-0185, then dial the Conference ID: 240 302 640#

Want to know who to call when you go to an ER, or how to have better communication with your provider? You can lean here!

Call: 1-872-701-0185, then dial the Conference ID: 250 147 29#

What if I have to go to a community ER

If you receive care at the VA and don’t want a bill:

Call 1-844-724-7842, within 72 hours

Don’t see a specialist without the VHA authorizing the service

WHY VOLUNTEER AT THE VA HEALTH CARE SYSTEM?

How great it feels to give to our Veterans!

Experience that can be applied in your resume when you are looking for federal government jobs

Learn how to build a resume!

Gain marketable skills, knowledge and abilities

Learn about how the VHA works to help your loved ones who’ve served

For more information, please call 307-778-7550 ext. 7317

E-mail: chypatientadvocate@va.gov

Call Patient Advocate: 307-778-7550 ext. 7573

If we don’t answer leave a message, we will call you back

MyHealthe Vet: secure message

Walk-ins: VIP room

Mon, Tues, Wed, and Fri from 9am to 11am