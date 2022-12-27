My Healthevet (MHV)

Why Do I Need to Create a MHV Account?

Communicate with your provider and nurse through Secure Messaging

Renew your meds without waiting on the phone

See your lab results

Schedule appointments online

Update enrollment updates with the enrollment office

View and print your own VA medical records

Steps to get there:

Step 1: Create an account: Home - My HealtheVet - My HealtheVet (va.gov)

Step 2: Save your username and password

Step 3: Get a premium account (there are two different options for setting up a premium account, see instructions below)

Option 1: You can upgrade your current Basic account to Premium yourself online

(Note: The 'Upgrade' button does not upgrade your account automatically. All the steps listed below must be followed.)

Sign in to My HealtheVet using your Premium DS Logon or ID.me* account You may be asked to accept the My HealtheVet Terms and Conditions Select the 'Upgrade ' button on the home page next to your name Check the certification box to verify you're the owner of the account and select 'Continue' After selecting 'Continue,' your account will upgrade to Premium

*ID.me: This is a trusted VA partner that meets the U.S. requirements for online identity proofing and authentication. You can register using your email address, or with a Facebook, Google, or LinkedIn account. Once you have an ID.me account, you can easily upgrade your My HealtheVet account to Premium.

Option 2: Get a Premium account in person

You can get a My HealtheVet Premium account in person at a VA health care facility where you're registered as a patient. You'll need to bring a government-issued photo ID. This can be either your Veteran Health Identification Card or a valid driver’s license.

Note: If your primary ID information does not match your official VA medical record, bring a secondary card such as your social security card.

VIDEO: My HealtheVet: Put a Premium on Your Health: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cdAPOQ2SQ2U

Questions? Please call your local My Healthevet (MHV) Coordinator at 307-778-7550, extension 7031.