Kenneth Bush

Mr. Bush started his career with the Cheyenne VA Healthcare System in 2014 as the Chief Business Office. Before coming to the Cheyenne VAHCS, Mr. Bush served in the United States Air Force for over 22 years in the Security Forces career field. A professional highlight to his career was being selected to Squadron Commander for the 90th and 790th Missile Security Forces Squadrons at his last duty location on F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming. During these assignments Mr. Bush was responsible for safeguarding 5.4 billion dollars in government resources located across a tri-state area covering 9,600 square-miles. While serving in the United States Air Force Mr. Bush was also able to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and a Master of Arts degree in Business and Organization Security Management. Mr. Bush is a powerful leader in the workplace and uses his positive attitude and tireless energy to encourage others to work hard and succeed in taking care of our Veterans and their families. Mr. Bush and his wife have called Fort Collins, Colorado home for 15 years and have two adult children who are married and reside in the Northern Colorado area with their spouses.