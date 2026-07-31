Lisa Adamson is a native of the Cheyenne Wyoming area and has held nursing positions in the private sector and at the Cheyenne VA Health Care System. Mrs. Adamson began her career in the VA as a staff nurse in the Peri-Operative area, was then promoted to Surgical Service Nurse Manager, and managed several programs in Quality Management prior to becoming the Chief in 2011. Mrs. Adamson has a broad background in nursing, including house supervisor at a rural hospital, providing supervision for the Medical/Surgical units, Obstetrics, as well as the Emergency Department. She has worked in a variety of Primary care, specialty services, and home care. Mrs. Adamson is a graduate of the Leadership Development Institute, and received a certificate of completion in 2013 from Villanova University in Six Sigma Green Belt. Mrs. Adamson received her Nursing Degree from Hardin-Simmons University in 1993, completed her Bachelors of Science in Nursing in 2017 and Masters of Science in Nursing in 2018 from Western Governors University.|