Sabrina Adkins

Ms. Sabrina L. Adkins was appointed Associate Director Patient Care Services, Nurse Executive at the Cheyenne VA Medical Center in December 2015. Prior to arriving in Cheyenne, she served as the Chief Nurse of Primary Care at the Salisbury VAMC in Salisbury, NC. Ms. Adkins has worked for the Department of Veterans Affairs for a total 27 years starting her nursing career as a Licensed Practical Nurse. As she progressed in her career she worked as a Medical-Surgical Nurse as well as in Intensive Care Nurse and for the past 27 years in numerous management positions with the VA and Rowan Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, NC. Sabrina received her Bachelors of Science in Nursing at Lenoir-Rhyne College in Hickory, NC and her Masters of Science in Nursing from Duke University School of Nursing. In 2000, she was honored as a Great 100 Nurse of North Carolina. She is a graduate of the VA Leadership Development Institute in 2009, Leadership Rowan in 2011 and Leadership Cheyenne in 2017. Ms. Adkins received her Mentoring certification in 2009 and isdedicated to mentoring individuals throughout the VA system. Ms. Adkins and her husband are making their home in Cheyenne, Wyoming and have an adult son and daughter-in-law that reside in North Carolina.