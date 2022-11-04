Stories
Veterans Express on Valentine's Day
Here in Cheyenne, Valentine’s Day is not only about celebrating our loved ones, but caring for our Veterans.
PACT Act Veteran Town Hall Resources
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, our health care system joined with VA Sheridan Health Care System and Veterans Benefits Administration to share information about the new PACT Act legislation during a live telephone town hall. The following list is for additional resources on the PACT Act.
Cheyenne VA opens express clinic to Veterans
The Veterans Express is a new clinic being offered in the VA Healthcare System.
Upholding Valor podcast: Nell Bright, World War II WASP pilot
They were pioneers during a time their country needed them most, yet they were also America’s best kept secret until recently. The Women Air Force Service Pilots of World War II paved the way for women in the military today. 100 year old WASP Veteran Nell Bright is the epitome of Upholding Valor.
Video - Learning from the Past - Positioning for the Future
Throughout the VA Cheyenne Health Care System, everyone worked tirelessly to care for our Veteran population as the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States.
USS Arizona survivor recalls the “date which will live in infamy”
Eighty years later he can still hear the sirens wailing from Battleship Row. The sounds are what he remembers most from that day. That, and the fire
VA respiratory therapist finds hope in New Orleans
The grip of COVID-19 had frozen the nation. Businesses closed, residents hunkered down, and the world stopped. But for the second time in a year, VA respiratory therapist Eduardo Cardenas was running toward the danger.