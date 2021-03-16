Work with us

Jobs and careers

Build your career with us at Cheyenne VA Medical Center, where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle.

You can visit USAJOBS to see all of our current openings, and visit our Jobs and careers page to learn more about the application process. Don’t worry, we’ll walk you through it.

VISN 19 is hiring

VA is now hiring for a variety of positions in the Rocky Mountain Network, including licensed practical nurses (LPNs), registered nurses (RNs), police officers, psychologists, medical technologists, and food service workers. We have openings in Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, and Oklahoma.

For more information, contact Daniel Blackman in Employment Services at daniel.blackman2@va.gov or call 307-214-3610 .



Internships and fellowships

Pursue your career at the VA Cheyenne Healthcare System where hundreds of medical students, residents, and fellows train each year. VA hosts the nation’s largest medical training program, partnering with more than 1,800 colleges and universities.

Visit our Internships and fellowships page to find positions that are right for you.

Volunteer or donate

Give the special gift of your time, money, or belongings to make a difference in the lives of our Veterans. As one of our volunteers, you can help us provide comfort and care to America's Veterans. Your donations also can impact many lives in unexpected ways.

Visit our Volunteer and donate page to see how you can help.

Doing business with Cheyenne health care

VA Cheyenne health care is part of the Rocky Mountain Veterans Integrated Service Network 19 (VISN 19). If you're a vendor or contractor interested in working with us, please visit our VISN 19 website to see who we serve and our organizational needs.

Cheyenne VA Human Resources Office

2360 East Pershing Boulevard

Building 5

Cheyenne, WY 82001

Phone: 307-433-3745