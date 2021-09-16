Internships and fellowships

Training for health care professionals

You can complete your training rotations through our internship and residency programs at VA Cheyenne health care. We welcome candidates who are interested and experienced in caring for Veterans. We offer rotations in the following specialties:

Psychology

VA is the largest provider of psychology training in the nation with internships at 106 locations. Each year, Cheyenne VA health care offers 3 internships in our doctoral program, which is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA).

Our internships are open to U.S. citizens pursuing clinical, counseling, or combined psychology degrees from institutions accredited by the APA or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA). We offer competitive stipends and benefits.

To apply, you must have: