Internships and fellowships
VA Cheyenne health care provides training programs for students at the college, university, and postgraduate levels. Explore our training programs to find out about how we can help you start your career as a health care professional.
Internships and fellowships
Each year, we welcome hundreds of medical residents, interns, and students to train at VA Cheyenne Healthcare System. We’re proud of our smaller, more intimate setting that provides a personalized learning experience. Let us help you further your career as a health care professional while you serve America’s Veterans.
Contact a student placement coordinator
Our coordinators can answer your questions about our department requirements and help you with the approval process. Your school’s specific program must be affiliated with the Cheyenne VA Medical Center.
Training for health care professionals
You can complete your training rotations through our internship and residency programs at VA Cheyenne health care. We welcome candidates who are interested and experienced in caring for Veterans. We offer rotations in the following specialties:
Psychology
VA is the largest provider of psychology training in the nation with internships at 106 locations. Each year, Cheyenne VA health care offers 3 internships in our doctoral program, which is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA).
Our internships are open to U.S. citizens pursuing clinical, counseling, or combined psychology degrees from institutions accredited by the APA or Canadian Psychological Association (CPA). We offer competitive stipends and benefits.
To apply, you must have:
- Completed at least 3 years of graduate course work, 350 direct intervention hours, and 50 direct assessment hours
- Finished your comprehensive examination
- Proposed your dissertation
- Received your training director’s certification that you are ready for an internship
Pharmacy residency
We offer 2 resident positions each year through our program, which is accredited by the American Society of Health System Pharmacists (ASHP). Our small size allows us to adapt our program to your interests. We also are located near the University of Wyoming, where you can find many teaching opportunities.
Training for associated health care professionals
As a student in an associated health care profession, you can train for your career at Cheyenne VA Medical Center. Due to federal regulations, we can’t allow students to observe, shadow, or volunteer in our clinical areas. You must be sponsored by one of our affiliates and complete all required training and forms.
If you’ve verified that your school has an affiliation with us, please follow our instructions for new students. If you have trained with us before, please follow instructions for returning students. We offer paid and unpaid (With Out Compensation – WOC) training in several areas:
- Dental
- Medical technology
- Nursing
- Nutrition
- Optometry
- Phlebotomy
- Physical medicine