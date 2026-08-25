Internships and fellowships

Training for health care professionals

You can complete your training rotations through our internship and residency programs at VA Cheyenne health care. We welcome candidates who are interested and experienced in caring for Veterans. We offer rotations in the following specialties:

Psychology

VA is the largest provider of psychology training in the nation with internships at 106 locations. Each year, Cheyenne VA health care offers full-time internships in our doctoral program, which is fully accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA).

Our internships are open to U.S. citizens pursuing clinical, counseling, or combined psychology degrees from institutions accredited by the APA, Canadian Psychological Association (CPA), or Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS). We offer competitive stipends and benefits.

To apply, you must have:

Completed at least 3 years of graduate course work, 350 direct intervention hours, and 50 direct assessment hours

Finished your comprehensive examination

Proposed your dissertation

Received your training director’s certification that you are ready for an internship

Learn more about the Cheyenne VA Health Care System Psychology Internship Program