Jobs and careers
Build your career with us at the VA Cheyenne Healthcare System where you’ll become part of the nation’s largest health care team, earn great benefits, and enjoy a balanced lifestyle. We want to help you develop your unique talents as you serve America’s Veterans.
Apply for a job at the VA Cheyenne Healthcare System
When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for responding to our openings. It’s important to complete the entire online application to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.
You can visit USAJOBS to see our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans preference.
VISN 19 is hiring
Now is an exciting time to become a nurse with Cheyenne health care, where “the science of caring is complementary to the science of curing.” For more information, please call Matthew Wood at 307-778-7550 , ext. 7396.
Applying for a job can be confusing. Let us help you.
We have different application forms depending on the position you’re interested in. Here are some commonly used forms to help you get started.
- Application for Physicians, Dentists, Podiatrists, Optometrists, and Chiropractors (PDF)
- Application for Advanced Practice Nurse, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Nurse Practitioner, and Registered Nurse (PDF)
- Application for Associated Health Occupations (PDF)
- Application for Health Professions Trainees (PDF)
- Declaration for Federal Employment form (PDF)
- Application for 10-point Veterans Preference (PDF)
Apply for a job through Veterans Recruitment Appointment
Veterans Recruitment Appointment (VRA) provides a special hiring path for eligible Veterans. This job preference means you can be hired faster than if you applied through the federal competitive employment process. You can apply for an unlimited number of unadvertised jobs with salary levels up to a GS-11.
How to apply through VRA
Submit your resume and supporting documents by email, fax, or mail to:
Cheyenne VA Human Resources Office
2360 East Pershing Boulevard
Building 5
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Phone: 307-433-3745
You can apply if you:
- Served during a war or have a campaign badge, or
- Are a disabled Veteran, or
- Have an Armed Forces Service Medal or Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and
- Received an honorable or general discharge within the last 3 years
What to include
- Your resume
- A copy of your DD-214 military discharge paperwork
- SF-15, if you’re claiming 10-point preference for a service-connected disability
- VA disability letter, if you have a service-connected disability.
Learn more about eligibility and requirements for Veteran Recruitment Appointment
Explore VA careers
Visit the VA careers page to easily find VA jobs entering a location or keywords.
You also can check out USAJOBS to see current VA openings in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Contact us
Our human resources department is located at:
Cheyenne VA Medical Center
Human Resources
2360 East Pershing Boulevard
Building 5
Cheyenne, WY 82001
Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Phone: 307-433-3745