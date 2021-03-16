Jobs and careers

Apply for a job at the VA Cheyenne Healthcare System

When you’re ready to apply, just follow the “How to Apply” and “Required Documents” instructions in each job announcement. They’re your primary guide for responding to our openings. It’s important to complete the entire online application to receive your email confirmation. If you need help or have questions, please call or email the person listed in the “Agency Contact Information” section near the bottom of the announcement.



You can visit USAJOBS to see our current openings and visit the VA careers page to learn about the application process. Pay close attention to the additional forms required if you’re a federal employee requesting a transfer or reassignment, or if you’re seeking Veterans preference.



VISN 19 is hiring

Now is an exciting time to become a nurse with Cheyenne health care, where “the science of caring is complementary to the science of curing.” For more information, please call Matthew Wood at 307-778-7550 , ext. 7396.