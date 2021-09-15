Volunteer or donate

Coffee & Cookie Donations: We always need commercially made cookies and coffee, creamer, sugar, sweetener, and orange juice (not from concentrate).

Please specify if the cookies and/or coffee are to go to:

American Legion coffee cart

Emergency room coffee table

The Coffee with the Chaplains’ program

Bimonthly memorial

Art supplies: These donations are used for the Expressive Arts Program: canvas, drawing pencils, charcoal, pastels, water color sets & paper, artists’ clay, paint brushes.



Final Salute quilts: Handmade red-white-and blue quilts made specifically for our hospice patients and given to Veterans families upon death of their loved one. Quilts should be 50 inches by 100 inches.

Craft kits: Kits are distributed to veteran patients to help relieve stress. Wood and leather kits, beading, models, yarn and painting kits, dream catchers, and sun catchers.

Healing gardens: Healing garden is in need of potting soil, compost and mulch. Donations of approved plants in the memory of a veteran are very special and will be planted with care.

Shelter belt: The VA is accepting donations of live trees for our shelter belt. These donations may also be given in the memory of a veteran.

Recreation therapy: Baking supplies, baking mixes, non-alcoholic beer & wine chips, French Onion dip for Thursday Happy Hours

Other donations accepted: