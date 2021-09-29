About the VA Chicago Healthcare System

The VA Chicago Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 6 locations in the Chicago area. Facilities include our Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Chicago, Chicago Heights, and Crown Point, Indiana. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Chicago health services page.

The VA Chicago Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Great Lakes Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 12 (VISN 12). VISN 12 includes medical centers and clinics in Wisconsin, Illinois, northwestern Indiana, and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Learn more about VISN 12

Research and development

At the VA Chicago Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

Teaching and learning

Jesse Brown VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We are affiliated with the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, the University of Chicago Pritzer School of Medicine, and the University of Illinois Chicago College of Medicine. We offer more than 900 internships and residencies in all major medical specialties and subspecialties. We also provide associated training in nursing, psychology, audiology, social work, dietetics, and pharmacy.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

Our Jesse Brown VA Medical Center has 200 acute care beds.

We serve 62,000 Veterans who live in Chicago, Cook County, Illinois, and 4 counties in northwest Indiana.

Our main campus was formerly known as West Side VA Medical Center. Congress renamed it in 2004 in honor of Jesse Brown, a Marine Veteran who served as Secretary of Veterans Affairs from 1993 to 1997. Brown grew up in Chicago and graduated from City Colleges of Chicago.

MORE COMING SOON

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from the:

COMING SOON

The VA Chicago Healthcare System has received the following awards:

COMING SOON

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports