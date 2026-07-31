About the VA Chicago Healthcare System

The VA Chicago Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Healthcare and services

We provide you with healthcare services at 6 locations in the Chicago area. Facilities include our Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Chicago, Chicago Heights, and Crown Point, Indiana. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Chicago health services page.

The VA Chicago Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Great Lakes Network. We’re an innovative care center within the Veterans Integrated Service Network 3 (VISN 3). VISN 3 includes medical centers and clinics in includes medical centers and clinics in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Learn about VISN 3

Research and development

At the VA Chicago Healthcare System, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and healthcare leaders, and create innovations that advance healthcare for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and healthcare for all.

Major research areas include:

Teaching and learning

Jesse Brown VA Medical Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

We are affiliated with the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University, the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, and the University of Illinois Chicago College of Medicine. We offer more than 900 internships and residencies in all major medical specialties and subspecialties. We also provide associated training in nursing, psychology, audiology, social work, dietetics, and pharmacy.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Accreditations and achievements

JBVAMC has achieved a 4-star CMS overall rating in May 2026.