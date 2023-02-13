Skip to Content
Healthy Teaching Kitchen

When:

Thu. Mar 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

Watch and learn how to prepare delicious healthy meals from JBVAMC Registered Dietitians live on Facebook!  No registration needed, just click on the online location link or go to the Chicago VA Medical Center Facebook Page at the time of the event

Thu. Apr 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Thu. May 11, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Thu. Jul 13, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Thu. Oct 12, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Thu. Nov 9, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Thu. Dec 14, 2023, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

