Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Jesse Brown Town Hall

When:

Tue. Mar 14, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

This general tele-townhall will give Veterans the opportunity to engage in a two-way discussion with leadership at Jesse Brown. You may participate by phone or on Facebook.

 

There are several ways to participate:

  • We will call you at the phone number we have listed in our system
  • Join us by calling 833-380-0741.
  • Stream the audio and chat with us live during the event on our Facebook page @VAChicago

 

