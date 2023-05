Veterans Coffee Break with Southside Strong

When: Fri. May 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT Repeats Where: Blue Door Neighborhood Center (Pullman Location) 756 E 111 St. Chicago , IL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Veterans Coffee Break for veterans and their supports of all backgrounds for a weekly coffee social.

Please contact Nekohl: 773-954-9040 or Nicole 312-848-3629 with any questions

https://linktr.ee/southsidestrong

