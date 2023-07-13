Skip to Content
Jesse Brown Health Fair

health fair Jesse Brown Atrium

When:

Wed. Aug 16, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Jesse Brown Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Atrium

Cost:

Free

Summer Clinical Immersion Program in collaboration with Tne Jesse Brown for Black Lives UB4BL) Task Force and The I Am Abel Foundation presents the 2023 Health Fair! 


The Summer Clinical Immersion Program provides an opportunity for underrepresented minority students to gain clinical experience and exposure to careers in medicine. 


The Health Fair will cover Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, and Cancer Screening. We hope to see you there! 

For more information: scipjbva@gmail.com 

Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm CT

Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm CT

