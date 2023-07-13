Jesse Brown Health Fair

Summer Clinical Immersion Program in collaboration with Tne Jesse Brown for Black Lives UB4BL) Task Force and The I Am Abel Foundation presents the 2023 Health Fair!



The Summer Clinical Immersion Program provides an opportunity for underrepresented minority students to gain clinical experience and exposure to careers in medicine.



The Health Fair will cover Cardiovascular Disease, Diabetes, and Cancer Screening. We hope to see you there!

For more information: scipjbva@gmail.com

