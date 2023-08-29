Jesse Brown General Tele-Town-Hall

Town Hall

This general tele-townhall will give Veterans the opportunity to engage in a two-way discussion with leadership at Jesse Brown. You may participate by phone or on Facebook.

There are four ways to participate:

• We will call you at the phone number we have listed in our system

• Join us by calling 833-380-0741.

• Stream the audio and chat with us live during the event on our Facebook page @VAChicago

• Stream the event using the QR code.