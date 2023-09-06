SIGN UP ON Event Bright!

Skills learned from completing “Stop the Bleed” training can make the difference between life and death when it comes to home injuries, work-related injuries, motor vehicle crashes or mass shootings. “Stop the Bleed” focuses on the immediate response to bleeding, recognition of life-threatening bleeding, and appropriate ways to stop bleeding. During the 90-minute session, participants will have an opportunity to practice with tourniquets, apply direct pressure to simulated wounds and learn how to pack (fill) wounds with medical gauze. This Course is intended to become familiar with the Stop the Bleed kits that have been install throughout the hospital.



THIS CLASS IS OPEN TO BOTH VETERAN’S AND THEIR FAMILY MEMEBERS

Additional questions regarding this training may be directed to

David Ahlemeyer, Criminal Investigator, Department of Veteran Affairs Police: David.Ahlermeyer@va.gov or (312) 569-8380.



Additional information regarding “Stop the Bleed” can be found at: https://www.bleedingcontrol.org/

