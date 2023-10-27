Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Jesse Brown Caregiver Support National Family Caregiver Month Event

caregiver support event

Caregiver Support Event

When:

Wed. Nov 15, 2023, 9:00 am – 11:30 am CT

Where:

Jesse Brown Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

2nd Floor Damen in the Conference Center

820 South Damen Avenue

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

The Jesse Brown Caregiver Support Program invites our caregivers to “Invest in Yourself.” Come fellowship with other caregivers, meet our staff, participate in self-care activities,  join in  the relaunch of our Coffee Chat Support Group, Learn about helpful resources, and more! Light refreshments will be provided. Parking is available.

This event is open to all caregivers enrolled in the JB Caregiver Support Program. Please RSVP by 11/7 to Katherine Miller—224-803-4741; Katherine.miller14@va.gov. Please indicate if your veteran will be accompanying you. The activities are for caregivers;- however, we want to make your veteran feels welcome.

 

See more events

Last updated: