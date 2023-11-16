Celebrate Native American Heritage

Everyone is invited to join in celebrating Native American Heritage through song, dance, and cultural sharing!

Featuring: Drum Group, “Iron Bear”

Exhibit Opening: “Illinois' Native American Legislation of

2023.” View photos of the bill signing ceremony, hosted

by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker at Trickster Cultural Center.

FOR MORE INFO: (847) 301-2090 OR E-MAIL

GINAR@TRICKSTERCULTURALCENTER.ORG