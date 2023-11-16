Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Celebrate Native American Heritage

native American event flyer

Native American Heritage Celebration

When:

Sat. Nov 18, 2023, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Trickster Cultural Center

190 S. Roselle Rd.

Schaumburg, IL

Cost:

Free

Everyone is invited to join in celebrating Native American Heritage through song, dance, and cultural sharing!

Featuring: Drum Group, “Iron Bear”

Exhibit Opening: “Illinois' Native American Legislation of
2023.” View photos of the bill signing ceremony, hosted
by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker at Trickster Cultural Center.

 

FOR MORE INFO: (847) 301-2090 OR E-MAIL
GINAR@TRICKSTERCULTURALCENTER.ORG

