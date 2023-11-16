Celebrate Native American Heritage
Native American Heritage Celebration
When:
Sat. Nov 18, 2023, 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Trickster Cultural Center
190 S. Roselle Rd.
Schaumburg, IL
Cost:
Free
Everyone is invited to join in celebrating Native American Heritage through song, dance, and cultural sharing!
Featuring: Drum Group, “Iron Bear”
Exhibit Opening: “Illinois' Native American Legislation of
2023.” View photos of the bill signing ceremony, hosted
by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker at Trickster Cultural Center.
FOR MORE INFO: (847) 301-2090 OR E-MAIL
GINAR@TRICKSTERCULTURALCENTER.ORG