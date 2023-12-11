Skip to Content

Jesse Brown VAMC General Tele Townhall Meeting

tele town hall flyer

When:

Tue. Dec 19, 2023, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

This general tele-townhall will give Veterans the opportunity to engage in a two-way discussion with leadership at Jesse Brown. You may participate by phone or on Facebook. 
 

There are four ways to participate: 

•    We will call you at the phone number we have listed in our system
•    Join us by calling 833-380-0741.
•    Stream the audio and chat with us live during the event on our Facebook page @VAChicago
•    Stream the event using the QR code. 

