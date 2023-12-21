Skip to Content

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month POP- UP BOOTH

cervical cancer awareness flyer

cervical cancer awareness month

When:

Tue. Jan 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Jesse Brown Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Information Desk Damen Building

820 South Damen Avenue

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

JOIN US: January 16th, 2024 9:00 AM-12:00 pm 

Information Desk Damen Building 

Let's Prevent Cervical Cancer! VA recommends routine screenings for ages 21 65 to improve disease outcomes. The earlier the cancer is found the more successful the cancer treatment can be. Ask your Doctor to schedule a Cervical Cancer Screening from now until April 30th and get entered into a raffle!

 

Questions: Contact Women’s Health Coordinator: Irene Juson, RN 312-569-7797

 

 

WOMEN’S HEALTH PRESENTS: JANUARY CERVICAL CANCER AWARENESS MONTH 

ARE YOU UP TO DATE WITH YOUR PAP SMEAR? 

WIN A GIFT BASKET!!! TWO WAYS TO ENTER THE RAFFLE: 

  1. If you are up to date with your pap smear, enter the raffle by contacting the Women’s Health Coordinator, Irene Juson RN (312) 569-7797 

  2.  Request a PAP smear from your primary provider or gynecologist and complete the test by April 30, 2024. 

    Winners will be announced in May 2024.

