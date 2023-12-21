Cervical Cancer Awareness Month POP- UP BOOTH
cervical cancer awareness month
When:
Tue. Jan 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
Jesse Brown Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Information Desk Damen Building
820 South Damen Avenue
Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
JOIN US: January 16th, 2024 9:00 AM-12:00 pm
Information Desk Damen Building
Let's Prevent Cervical Cancer! VA recommends routine screenings for ages 21 65 to improve disease outcomes. The earlier the cancer is found the more successful the cancer treatment can be. Ask your Doctor to schedule a Cervical Cancer Screening from now until April 30th and get entered into a raffle!
Questions: Contact Women’s Health Coordinator: Irene Juson, RN 312-569-7797
WOMEN’S HEALTH PRESENTS: JANUARY CERVICAL CANCER AWARENESS MONTH
ARE YOU UP TO DATE WITH YOUR PAP SMEAR?
WIN A GIFT BASKET!!! TWO WAYS TO ENTER THE RAFFLE:
- If you are up to date with your pap smear, enter the raffle by contacting the Women’s Health Coordinator, Irene Juson RN (312) 569-7797
Request a PAP smear from your primary provider or gynecologist and complete the test by April 30, 2024.
Winners will be announced in May 2024.