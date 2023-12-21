Cervical Cancer Awareness Month POP- UP BOOTH

cervical cancer awareness month

JOIN US: January 16th, 2024 9:00 AM-12:00 pm

Information Desk Damen Building

Let's Prevent Cervical Cancer! VA recommends routine screenings for ages 21 65 to improve disease outcomes. The earlier the cancer is found the more successful the cancer treatment can be. Ask your Doctor to schedule a Cervical Cancer Screening from now until April 30th and get entered into a raffle!

Questions: Contact Women’s Health Coordinator: Irene Juson, RN 312-569-7797

WOMEN’S HEALTH PRESENTS: JANUARY CERVICAL CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

ARE YOU UP TO DATE WITH YOUR PAP SMEAR?

WIN A GIFT BASKET!!! TWO WAYS TO ENTER THE RAFFLE: