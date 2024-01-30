women veteran

Chicago Vet Center and JBVAMC Women’s Health Program Presents: Fabulous in Fatigues

Women Veteran’s Appreciation Event in Honor of International Women’s Day

Please join us to celebrate and honor Women Veterans with snacks, refreshments, games and resources that are provided from the Chicago Vet Center, Women’s Health Program, Mental Health and many more!

Friday, March 8th, 2024

10:00am-12:00pm

Chicago Vet Center

8658 S Sacramento Ave, Chicago, IL 60652

Scan QR Code above for more details of the Chicago Vet Center