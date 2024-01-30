Skip to Content

Fabulous in Fatigues

women veteran event

women veteran

When:

Fri. Mar 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

Chicago Vet Center

8658 South Sacramento Avenue

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Chicago Vet Center and JBVAMC Women’s Health Program Presents: Fabulous in Fatigues 

Women Veteran’s Appreciation Event in Honor of International Women’s Day

Please join us to celebrate and honor Women Veterans with snacks, refreshments, games and resources that are provided from the Chicago Vet Center, Women’s Health Program, Mental Health and many more!

Friday, March 8th, 2024
10:00am-12:00pm
Chicago Vet Center
8658 S Sacramento Ave, Chicago, IL 60652

Scan QR Code above for more details of the Chicago Vet Center

 

