Fabulous in Fatigues
women veteran
When:
Fri. Mar 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
8658 South Sacramento Avenue
Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Chicago Vet Center and JBVAMC Women’s Health Program Presents: Fabulous in Fatigues
Women Veteran’s Appreciation Event in Honor of International Women’s Day
Please join us to celebrate and honor Women Veterans with snacks, refreshments, games and resources that are provided from the Chicago Vet Center, Women’s Health Program, Mental Health and many more!
Friday, March 8th, 2024
10:00am-12:00pm
Chicago Vet Center
8658 S Sacramento Ave, Chicago, IL 60652
Scan QR Code above for more details of the Chicago Vet Center
See more events