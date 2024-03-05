Skip to Content

PACT Act outreach event and claims clinic

When:

Sat. Mar 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Copernicus Center

5216 W Lawrence Avenue

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Jesse Brown VA Medical Center & Chicago Regional Office Veterans Benefits Administration in partnership with 45th Ward Alderman James Gardiner will be hosting a PACT Act claims clinic.

The PACT Act:

  • Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 era
  • Expands eligibility for benefits for Veterans exposed to toxic substances

VHA staff will be on site offering healthcare enrollment, toxic exposure screening, and appointment scheduling. VBA staff will be on site to file claims and answer benefit questions.

 

