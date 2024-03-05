PACT Act claims clinic
PACT Act outreach event and claims clinic
When:
Sat. Mar 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
Copernicus Center
5216 W Lawrence Avenue
Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Jesse Brown VA Medical Center & Chicago Regional Office Veterans Benefits Administration in partnership with 45th Ward Alderman James Gardiner will be hosting a PACT Act claims clinic.
The PACT Act:
- Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and Post-9/11 era
- Expands eligibility for benefits for Veterans exposed to toxic substances
VHA staff will be on site offering healthcare enrollment, toxic exposure screening, and appointment scheduling. VBA staff will be on site to file claims and answer benefit questions.
