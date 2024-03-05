Veteran Tele-Town Hall
When:
Tue. Mar 12, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
This general tele-town hall will give Veterans the opportunity to engage in a two-way discussion with leadership at Jesse Brown. You may participate by phone or on Facebook.
There are four ways to participate:
- We will call you at the phone number we have listed in our system
- Join us by calling 833-380-0741
- Stream the audio and chat with us live during the event on our Facebook page @VAChicago
- Stream the event using the QR code