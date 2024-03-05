Skip to Content

Veteran Tele-Town Hall

Instructions for attending a tele town hall at JBVAMC including QR code

When:

Tue. Mar 12, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

This general tele-town hall will give Veterans the opportunity to engage in a two-way discussion with leadership at Jesse Brown. You may participate by phone or on Facebook.

There are four ways to participate: 

  • We will call you at the phone number we have listed in our system
  • Join us by calling 833-380-0741
  • Stream the audio and chat with us live during the event on our Facebook page @VAChicago
  • Stream the event using the QR code
