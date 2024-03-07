Office hours - 4th ward
VHA representatives are holding office hours in the 4th ward once a month
When:
Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
4th ward office
928 East 43rd St.
Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Do you have questions about health care, eligibility, benefits, or other VA services? Are you just curious to see what the VA has to offer you? Come to Office Hours at your local ward office and meet with VA representatives in the convenience of your own neighborhood. Ask questions, resolve problems, even apply for health care with Jesse Brown VAMC’s outreach team.
Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 9, 2025, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 13, 2025, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 13, 2025, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar