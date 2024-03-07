Skip to Content

Office hours - 4th ward

VHA representatives are holding office hours in the 4th ward once a month

When:

Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

4th ward office

928 East 43rd St.

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Do you have questions about health care, eligibility, benefits, or other VA services? Are you just curious to see what the VA has to offer you? Come to Office Hours at your local ward office and meet with VA representatives in the convenience of your own neighborhood. Ask questions, resolve problems, even apply for health care with Jesse Brown VAMC’s outreach team. 

Thu. Mar 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Thu. Apr 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Thu. May 9, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Thu. Jul 11, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Thu. Aug 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Thu. Sep 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Thu. Jan 9, 2025, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Thu. Feb 13, 2025, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Thu. Mar 13, 2025, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

