Office hours - 10th ward

VHA representatives are holding office hours in the 10th ward once a month

When:

Tue. Mar 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

10th ward office

10500 South Ewing Ave.

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Do you have questions about health care, eligibility, benefits, or other VA services? Are you just curious to see what the VA has to offer you? Come to Office Hours at your local ward office and meet with VA representatives in the convenience of your own neighborhood. Ask questions, resolve problems, even apply for health care with Jesse Brown VAMC’s outreach team. 

Tue. Apr 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Tue. May 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Tue. Aug 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Tue. Jan 14, 2025, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Tue. Feb 11, 2025, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Tue. Mar 11, 2025, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Last updated: