Office hours - 10th ward
VHA representatives are holding office hours in the 10th ward once a month
When:
Tue. Mar 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
10th ward office
10500 South Ewing Ave.
Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Do you have questions about health care, eligibility, benefits, or other VA services? Are you just curious to see what the VA has to offer you? Come to Office Hours at your local ward office and meet with VA representatives in the convenience of your own neighborhood. Ask questions, resolve problems, even apply for health care with Jesse Brown VAMC’s outreach team.
Tue. Mar 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Apr 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. May 14, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Jul 9, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Aug 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Sep 10, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Dec 10, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Jan 14, 2025, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Feb 11, 2025, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Tue. Mar 11, 2025, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar