Office hours - 12th ward

VHA representatives are holding office hours in the 12th ward twice a month

When:

Mon. Mar 11, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

12th ward office

3868 South Archer Ave.

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Do you have questions about health care, eligibility, benefits, or other VA services? Are you just curious to see what the VA has to offer you? Come to Office Hours at your local ward office and meet with VA representatives in the convenience of your own neighborhood. Ask questions, resolve problems, even apply for health care with Jesse Brown VAMC’s outreach team. 

Se habla español.

Mon. Mar 11, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. Apr 8, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. May 13, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. Jun 10, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. Jul 8, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. Aug 12, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. Sep 9, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. Oct 14, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. Dec 9, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. Jan 13, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. Feb 10, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. Mar 10, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

