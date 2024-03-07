Skip to Content

Office hours - 12th ward

City of Chicago logo

VHA representatives are holding office hours in the 12th ward twice a month

When:

Mon. Mar 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

12th ward office

3868 South Archer Ave.

Chicago, IL

Cost:

Free

Do you have questions about health care, eligibility, benefits, or other VA services? Are you just curious to see what the VA has to offer you? Come to Office Hours at your local ward office and meet with VA representatives in the convenience of your own neighborhood. Ask questions, resolve problems, even apply for health care with Jesse Brown VAMC’s outreach team. 

Se habla español.

Mon. Mar 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Apr 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. May 27, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Jun 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Jul 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Aug 26, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Sep 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Oct 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Nov 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Dec 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Jan 27, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Feb 24, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar

Mon. Mar 24, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: