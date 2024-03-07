Office hours - 12th ward
VHA representatives are holding office hours in the 12th ward twice a month
When:
Mon. Mar 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
12th ward office
3868 South Archer Ave.
Chicago, IL
Cost:
Free
Do you have questions about health care, eligibility, benefits, or other VA services? Are you just curious to see what the VA has to offer you? Come to Office Hours at your local ward office and meet with VA representatives in the convenience of your own neighborhood. Ask questions, resolve problems, even apply for health care with Jesse Brown VAMC’s outreach team.
Se habla español.
Mon. Mar 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Mon. Apr 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Mon. May 27, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Mon. Jun 24, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Mon. Jul 22, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Mon. Aug 26, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Mon. Sep 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Mon. Oct 28, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Mon. Nov 25, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Mon. Dec 23, 2024, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Mon. Jan 27, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Mon. Feb 24, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Mon. Mar 24, 2025, 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT